https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864718
Boy carrying the garland of life, 1905, by Hugo Simberg
Boy carrying the garland of life, 1905, by Hugo Simberg

Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8864718

View CC0 License

