https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8865090Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSynkkä taivas, harjoitelma, 1854, Werner HolmbergOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8865090View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 879 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2564 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3543 x 2596 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSynkkä taivas, harjoitelma, 1854, Werner HolmbergMore