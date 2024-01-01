https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8865302Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGustav ii adolf and his war council at würzburg, sketch, 1856, by Robert Wilhelm EkmanOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8865302View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3086 x 2061 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGustav ii adolf and his war council at würzburg, sketch, 1856, by Robert Wilhelm EkmanMore