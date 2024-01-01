rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Mary magdalene kneeling, study for the christ and mary magdalene, 1890, by Albert Edelfelt
Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8865392

View CC0 License

