https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8865468Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThis fist is my protection (original illustration for the tales of ensign stål), 1897 - 1900, by Albert EdelfeltOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8865468View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1159 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2362 x 2445 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThis fist is my protection (original illustration for the tales of ensign stål), 1897 - 1900, by Albert EdelfeltMore