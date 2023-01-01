https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8866695Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe jungle png sticker Upton Sinclair lion on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 8866695View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1071 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2194 x 3072 pxCompatible with :The jungle png sticker Upton Sinclair lion on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More