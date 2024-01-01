https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881566Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFruity smoothie drinks png sticker, transparent backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8881566View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 px Best Quality PNG 4000 x 3200 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Fruity smoothie drinks png sticker, transparent backgroundMore