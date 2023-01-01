https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8882906Edit RemixSaveSaveCustom TextVintage floral butterfly seamless pattern, nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George ShawMoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoID : 8882906View LicenseJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadVintage floral butterfly seamless pattern, nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George ShawMore