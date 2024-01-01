rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883497
Stem Cup with Ten-Lobed Body and Design of Birds, Flowers, and Plants on Ring-Punched Ground
Original public domain image from Saint Louis Art Museum

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8883497

View License

