https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883705Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFrontispiece Illustration (kuchi-e) for Volume 1 of the Novel Asahizakura by Murai GensaiOriginal public domain image from Saint Louis Art MuseumMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8883705View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 867 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2530 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5089 x 3678 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFrontispiece Illustration (kuchi-e) for Volume 1 of the Novel Asahizakura by Murai GensaiMore