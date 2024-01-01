rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883705
Frontispiece Illustration (kuchi-e) for Volume 1 of the Novel Asahizakura by Murai Gensai
Original public domain image from Saint Louis Art Museum

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8883705

