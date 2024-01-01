rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Vessel (hu) in the Form of a Silkworm Cocoon with Design of Swirling Clouds

Original public domain image from Saint Louis Art Museum

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8883877

View License

