https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8886015Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSanbashi no Onna png, transparent background, Japanese ukiyo-e woodblock print by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8886015View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3200 x 4800 pxCompatible with :Sanbashi no Onna png, transparent background, Japanese ukiyo-e woodblock print by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Remixed by rawpixel.More