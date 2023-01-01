https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8886198Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLilly Steiner png sticker, line art drawing by Egon Schiele, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8886198View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1072 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 2437 x 3411 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Lilly Steiner png sticker, line art drawing by Egon Schiele, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More