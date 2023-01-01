https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888804Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng Kanedehon Chushingura; Act 4: Seppuku of Lord En'ya, transparent background, Japanese ukiyo-e woodblock print by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8888804View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 4800 x 3200 pxCompatible with :Png Kanedehon Chushingura; Act 4: Seppuku of Lord En'ya, transparent background, Japanese ukiyo-e woodblock print by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Remixed by rawpixel.More