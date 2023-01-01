https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892696Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBegonia Gemmipara flower png sticker, transparent background, vintage Himalayan plants illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8892696View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 844 pxBest Quality PNG 2800 x 1575 pxCompatible with :Begonia Gemmipara flower png sticker, transparent background, vintage Himalayan plants illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More