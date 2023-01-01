https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892780Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue Poppy flower png sticker, transparent background, vintage Himalayan plants illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8892780View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1071 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3000 x 4200 pxCompatible with :Blue Poppy flower png sticker, transparent background, vintage Himalayan plants illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More