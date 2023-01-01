https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894561Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue Chinese flower png sticker, transparent background, botanical illustration by Ju Lian. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8894561View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1700 x 2125 pxCompatible with :Blue Chinese flower png sticker, transparent background, botanical illustration by Ju Lian. Remixed by rawpixel.More