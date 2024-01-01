https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8895527Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSketch of a carriage with coachman and passenger (both sides)Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8895527View LicenseJPEGA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2494 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1422 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3975 x 2826 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSketch of a carriage with coachman and passenger (both sides)More