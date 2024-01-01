https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8896627Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFragment of a figure pierced by a spear (fragment from the legend of saint margaret)Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8896627View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFragment of a figure pierced by a spear (fragment from the legend of saint margaret)More