https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8897854Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJesus admonishes the weeping women of jerusalem, Craftsman Graphic Artist Of Empire Style OrientationOriginal public domain image from Web umeniaMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8897854View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1148 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1864 x 1949 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadJesus admonishes the weeping women of jerusalem, Craftsman Graphic Artist Of Empire Style OrientationMore