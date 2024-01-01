https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898693Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAllegory of faith - an angel with a cross and a chalice, Cristoforo RoncalliOriginal public domain image from Web umeniaMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8898693View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 999 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2913 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4162 x 5000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAllegory of faith - an angel with a cross and a chalice, Cristoforo RoncalliMore