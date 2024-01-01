rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8900451
Kneeling convict by László Mednyánszky
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Kneeling convict by László Mednyánszky

Original public domain image from Web umenia

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8900451

View CC0 License

Kneeling convict by László Mednyánszky

More