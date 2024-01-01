https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902171Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHistorical church architecture png sticker, transparent backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8902171View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 1993 x 2989 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Historical church architecture png sticker, transparent backgroundMore