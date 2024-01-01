rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904122
A chart of the sea coast of Brazil from Cape St. Augustine to the straights of Magellan, & in the South Sea, from the latitud of eight degrees, to the said straights

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

More