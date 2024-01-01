https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904183Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBoxing match for 200 guineas, betwixt Dutch Sam and Medley : Fought 31 May 1810, on Moulsey Hurst near HamptonOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8904183View LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 804 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2345 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5110 x 3424 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBoxing match for 200 guineas, betwixt Dutch Sam and Medley : Fought 31 May 1810, on Moulsey Hurst near HamptonMore