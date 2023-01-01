https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904412Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Png Cezanne’s Bathers sticker, post-impressionist portrait painting, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8904412View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1071 px Best Quality PNG 4017 x 2869 pxFree DownloadCompatible with : Png Cezanne’s Bathers sticker, post-impressionist portrait painting, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More