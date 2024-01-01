https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905141Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Africæ, described, the manners of their habits and buildings, newly done into English Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8905141View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 874 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2549 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5227 x 3807 px | 300 dpiFree Download Africæ, described, the manners of their habits and buildings, newly done into English More