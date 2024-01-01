https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905212Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Plan of Stoneham surveyed by Luther Richardson, dated November 1794. Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8905212View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1051 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3066 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6476 x 5673 px | 300 dpiFree Download Plan of Stoneham surveyed by Luther Richardson, dated November 1794. More