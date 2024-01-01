rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905295
A green bench romance at Florida wild animal ranch, St. Petersburg, Florida, "the sunshine city"
Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

8905295

