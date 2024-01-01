https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905396Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Plate 41: Bald Eagle, Golden Eagle, Rough-legged Hawk by Louis Agassiz FuertesOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8905396View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 900 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2625 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3841 x 5122 px | 300 dpiFree Download Plate 41: Bald Eagle, Golden Eagle, Rough-legged Hawk by Louis Agassiz FuertesMore