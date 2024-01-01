https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905458Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text The country of So red the rose, by Stark Young, Scribners Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8905458View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 887 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2586 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6647 x 4912 px | 300 dpiFree Download The country of So red the rose, by Stark Young, Scribners More