https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905525
Plate 29: Hudsonian Curlew, Long-billed Curlew, Eskimo Curlew, Marbled Godwit, Hudsonian Godwit by Louis Agassiz Fuertes

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8905525

Plate 29: Hudsonian Curlew, Long-billed Curlew, Eskimo Curlew, Marbled Godwit, Hudsonian Godwit by Louis Agassiz Fuertes

