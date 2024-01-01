https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905593Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text A map of the icy sea in which the several communications with the land waters and other new discoveries are exhibited Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8905593View LicenseJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1089 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1089 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1089 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3181 x 3208 px | 300 dpiFree Download A map of the icy sea in which the several communications with the land waters and other new discoveries are exhibited More