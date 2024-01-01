rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905672
A new and exact plan of the cities of London and Westminster & the borough of Southwark to this present year…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A new and exact plan of the cities of London and Westminster & the borough of Southwark to this present year, exhibiting in a neater and more distinct manner not only all the new buildings to this year but also a considerable number of streets lanes and alleys churches inns of court, halls hospitals &c. more than any map hitherto published : whereunto are added the rates of hackney coachmen and watermen with several other useful embellishments

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8905672

View License

A new and exact plan of the cities of London and Westminster & the borough of Southwark to this present year, exhibiting in a neater and more distinct manner not only all the new buildings to this year but also a considerable number of streets lanes and alleys churches inns of court, halls hospitals &c. more than any map hitherto published : whereunto are added the rates of hackney coachmen and watermen with several other useful embellishments

More