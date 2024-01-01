https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905752Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text A plan of the town and Fort of Carillon at Ticonderoga : with the attack made by the British army commanded by Genl. Abercrombie, 8 July 1758 Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8905752View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 909 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2651 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4937 x 3740 px | 300 dpiFree Download A plan of the town and Fort of Carillon at Ticonderoga : with the attack made by the British army commanded by Genl. Abercrombie, 8 July 1758 More