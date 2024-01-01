https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905840Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text To Her most Sacred Majesty Carolina Queen of Great Britain, France & Ireland, this map of Europe, according to the newest and most exact observations, is most humbly dedicated Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8905840View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 773 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2255 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 12481 x 8043 px | 300 dpiFree Download To Her most Sacred Majesty Carolina Queen of Great Britain, France & Ireland, this map of Europe, according to the newest and most exact observations, is most humbly dedicated More