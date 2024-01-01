https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905861Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text In Congress, July 4, 1776 : a declaration by the representatives of the United States of America, in general congress assembled Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8905861View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 957 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2791 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5543 x 6952 px | 300 dpiFree Download In Congress, July 4, 1776 : a declaration by the representatives of the United States of America, in general congress assembled More