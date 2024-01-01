rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905952
Children's book week, November 15th to 20th 1920. More books in the home!
Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8905952

View License

