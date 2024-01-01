rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906082
Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Combined Circus : 5 big herds of performing elephants in 5 circus rings at one…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Combined Circus : 5 big herds of performing elephants in 5 circus rings at one time

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8906082

View License

Editorial use only

Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Combined Circus : 5 big herds of performing elephants in 5 circus rings at one time

More