https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906083Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Original designs for the decoration at Boston Library by John Singer SargentOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8906083View LicenseJPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1432 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2505 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 17886 x 12803 px | 300 dpiFree Download Original designs for the decoration at Boston Library by John Singer SargentMore