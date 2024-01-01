rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906397
Left, fine, French Belton doll - jointed body - ice pale blue silk and lace outfit. Right, closed-mouth French…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Left, fine, French Belton doll - jointed body - ice pale blue silk and lace outfit. Right, closed-mouth French Steiner doll - dressed in cream, with garnet velvet ribbon trip and felt hat

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8906397

View License

Left, fine, French Belton doll - jointed body - ice pale blue silk and lace outfit. Right, closed-mouth French Steiner doll - dressed in cream, with garnet velvet ribbon trip and felt hat

More