https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906450Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text The colour of an old city : a map of Boston, decorative and historical Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8906450View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 913 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2664 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 11106 x 8453 px | 300 dpiFree Download The colour of an old city : a map of Boston, decorative and historical More