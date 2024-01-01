https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906712Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text St. Nicholas for young folks conducted by Mary Mapes Dodge, June number now ready Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8906712View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 915 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2670 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3144 x 4122 px | 300 dpiFree Download St. Nicholas for young folks conducted by Mary Mapes Dodge, June number now ready More