https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907094Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Plate 56: Wood Pewee, Phoebe, Least Flycatcher, Acadian Flycatcher, Alden Flycatcher, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher by Louis Agassiz FuertesOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8907094View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 900 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2624 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3846 x 5130 px | 300 dpiFree Download Plate 56: Wood Pewee, Phoebe, Least Flycatcher, Acadian Flycatcher, Alden Flycatcher, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher by Louis Agassiz FuertesMore