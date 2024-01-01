https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907095Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Portland, Oregon, and Mt. Hood, famous for its annual June Rose Festival is Portland, Oregon, with its fresh water world harbor on the Willamette River and Mt. Hood towering beyond. Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8907095View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 754 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2089 x 3325 px | 300 dpiFree Download Portland, Oregon, and Mt. Hood, famous for its annual June Rose Festival is Portland, Oregon, with its fresh water world harbor on the Willamette River and Mt. Hood towering beyond. More