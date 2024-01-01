https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907107Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Morning glory, from seeds put up by D. M. Ferry & Co., Detroit, Mich. Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8907107View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 706 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2060 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2067 x 3512 px | 300 dpiFree Download Morning glory, from seeds put up by D. M. Ferry & Co., Detroit, Mich. More