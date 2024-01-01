https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907150Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Map of the United States showing principal cities, rivers, and mountain ranges Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8907150View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 825 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2406 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5496 x 3778 px | 300 dpiFree Download Map of the United States showing principal cities, rivers, and mountain ranges More