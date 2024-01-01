https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907188Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text A new map of France, Belgium, Switzerland &c. : containing all the post & cross roads, with the rivers, & canals, also the old & new divisions Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8907188View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1135 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3311 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5938 x 6277 px | 300 dpiFree Download A new map of France, Belgium, Switzerland &c. : containing all the post & cross roads, with the rivers, & canals, also the old & new divisions More