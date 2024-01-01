https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907222Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text A chart of the world upon Mercator's projection : describing the tracks of Capt. Cook in the year 1768, 69, 70, 71, and in 1772, 73, 74, 75, with the new discoveries Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8907222View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 873 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2545 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9145 x 6650 px | 300 dpiFree Download A chart of the world upon Mercator's projection : describing the tracks of Capt. Cook in the year 1768, 69, 70, 71, and in 1772, 73, 74, 75, with the new discoveries More