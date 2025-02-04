rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chelsea, Mass. U.S. Naval Hospital
Save
Edit Image
postcardvintage postcardpublic hospitalhospital vintagepedestrianmassachusetts public domainnavalwalking path
Travel letter card template, editable text and design
Travel letter card template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23783150/travel-letter-card-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chelsea Mass. Central fire station
Chelsea Mass. Central fire station
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905314/image-vintage-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Good morning sunshine Facebook story template
Good morning sunshine Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788720/good-morning-sunshine-facebook-story-templateView license
Chelsea, Mass. Old Carey House
Chelsea, Mass. Old Carey House
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906031/image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Journey quote Facebook story template
Journey quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788701/journey-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Old Cary House, Chelsea, Mass.
Old Cary House, Chelsea, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906232/image-plant-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable urban billboard advertisement mockup
Editable urban billboard advertisement mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15255397/editable-urban-billboard-advertisement-mockupView license
Cadets and coast artillery guarding Chelsea Savings Bank
Cadets and coast artillery guarding Chelsea Savings Bank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907481/photo-image-vintage-fires-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Global excellence poster template poster template
Global excellence poster template poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064384/global-excellence-poster-template-poster-templateView license
Chelsea, Mass. Chelsea Trust Company building and Broadway
Chelsea, Mass. Chelsea Trust Company building and Broadway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905321/image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Dream career poster template poster template
Dream career poster template poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064415/dream-career-poster-template-poster-templateView license
City Hall
City Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906261/city-hallFree Image from public domain license
Career plan Facebook post template
Career plan Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932047/career-plan-facebook-post-templateView license
Fourth St. looking west
Fourth St. looking west
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907664/fourth-st-looking-westFree Image from public domain license
Urban outdoor advertising display mockup, customizable design
Urban outdoor advertising display mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21752004/urban-outdoor-advertising-display-mockup-customizable-designView license
Ground around high school after Chelsea fire
Ground around high school after Chelsea fire
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906345/photo-image-vintage-fires-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Health check up poster template, editable text & design
Health check up poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Noon hour, Waltham Watch Factory, Waltham, Mass.
Noon hour, Waltham Watch Factory, Waltham, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908360/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Travel agency Instagram post template, editable text
Travel agency Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9587665/travel-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Head of Homer, Hellenistic. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Mass.
Head of Homer, Hellenistic. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905942/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Marketing quote Instagram story template
Marketing quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730161/marketing-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Hermes Graeco-Roman, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Mass.
Hermes Graeco-Roman, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905233/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Your choice poster template
Your choice poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064771/your-choice-poster-templateView license
Waltham, Mass. Main entrance, the Waltham Watch Factory
Waltham, Mass. Main entrance, the Waltham Watch Factory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906562/image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license
It's time to get out of your comfort zone poster template
It's time to get out of your comfort zone poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664817/its-time-get-out-your-comfort-zone-poster-templateView license
Chelsea Common and Washington Sq., Chelsea, Mass.
Chelsea Common and Washington Sq., Chelsea, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907401/image-vintage-public-domain-photoFree Image from public domain license
Health check up social story template, editable Instagram design
Health check up social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121872/health-check-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Customer's department, Waltham Watch Company, Waltham, Mass.
Customer's department, Waltham Watch Company, Waltham, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905959/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Health check up blog banner template, editable text
Health check up blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121864/health-check-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
American Waltham Factory, Waltham, Mass.
American Waltham Factory, Waltham, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905805/image-vintage-public-domain-roomFree Image from public domain license
City and time poster template, editable vintage photography design
City and time poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21459405/city-and-time-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Aphrodite, marble, fourth century B. C. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
Aphrodite, marble, fourth century B. C. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908456/photo-image-art-vintage-marbleFree Image from public domain license
You are enough quote Facebook story template
You are enough quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630594/you-are-enough-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Bunker Hill Monument, Boston, Mass.
Bunker Hill Monument, Boston, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907479/photo-image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Failure not option quote Instagram story template
Failure not option quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632423/failure-not-option-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Heracles and the Nemean Lion, Greek vase, 6th century B. C. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
Heracles and the Nemean Lion, Greek vase, 6th century B. C. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908349/photo-image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Health check up Instagram post template, editable social media design
Health check up Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975001/health-check-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
A. Farfaras, architect. Front elevation. Church, Webster, Mass.
A. Farfaras, architect. Front elevation. Church, Webster, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908673/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Downtown ad sign mockup, editable design
Downtown ad sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14849947/downtown-sign-mockup-editable-designView license
"The famous Ipswich clams"
"The famous Ipswich clams"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908881/the-famous-ipswich-clamsFree Image from public domain license